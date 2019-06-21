Happy Birthday Vijay: Thalapathy 63 first look out at 6 pm today: The 63rd film of Vijay's career is set to release this Diwali 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers will announce its title today with its poster. Hashtag Thalapathy Vijay is already trending on Twitter and to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay's 45th birthday tomorrow another poster of the film will release at 12 am tonight.

Happy Birthday Vijay: Thalapathy 63 first look out at 6 pm today!

Happy Birthday Vijay: Thalapathy 63 first look out at 6 pm today: Tollywood superstar C Joseph Vijay popularly known as Thalapthy Vijay is an Indian actor, a playback singer and one of the highest paid stars in the Tamil cinema. The star who will be next seen in the untilted Sports drama thriller film is set to release this Diwali 2019.

The film is an Indian Tamil language sports action thriller movie written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner AGS entertainment. Ahead of the release of its first poster, fans have already started the countdown on Twitter and #thalapathy63 is already trending. The first look of the movie will be out in 6 hours.

The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by AR Rahman and apart from Vijay, the movie will also star Nayanthara as Angel, Jackie Shroff, Kathri, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, and many more in pivotal roles. As the star turns 45 tomorrow so to raise the excitement bar more, the makers have decided to release the first poster as well as the title today and the second look from the movie tomorrow in the occasion of Vijay’s 45th birthday. The movie will mark as the 63rd film of his career.

Vijay started his acting career at the age of 10 as a child artist on the movie Vetri in 1984 followed by Kudumbam, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Vasantha Raagam, Sattam Oru Vilayattu, and Ithu Engal Neethi. His first movie as an adult was Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992, Sendhoorapandi in 1993, Rasigan, Deva in 1995.

He even bagged his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor in 1997 for his blockbuster hit movie Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and since then the actor has achieved a lot in a span of just a few years.

Let’s take a look at how fans are celebrating their superstar’s birthday today:



Can't control my excitement to see my #Thalapathy After wait about 7 months . Now weight reduces to under 6 hours! #Thalapathy63FLDay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbqD5smzO3 — Vignesh vaidyanathan (@vickypct) June 21, 2019

Expect the unecpected

6hrs to go 💗

#Thalapathy63FLDay — charles peter (@charlespeter22) June 21, 2019

#Thalapathy63 #Thalapathy63FLDay get ready guy's

Thalivar dhrishanam❤❤❤😎😎😎😎

Thalapathy 63 FL @6.00 PM

😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎❤❤❤❤

Waiting Thalivaaa — Deepak Raj (@DeepakR58168138) June 21, 2019

Never cared about whether i got 1k followers r not Always here because of Thalapathy Inspirational human being Love him #Thalapathy63 #Thalapathy63FLDay #Thalapathy63FLToday — SarkarArasu (@mersalrasigan11) June 21, 2019

Just 1 day more for #ThalapathyVijay birthday😍 So, எல்லா #VijayFans ஐயும் 1K followers வர வைப்போம் நீங்கள் செய்ய வேண்டியது 1. Retweet

2. Comment Your Id here

3. Follow back

4. Follow me & 100% Follow back#FollowAndSpreadThalapathism#Thalapathy63#Thalapathy63FLDay — VijayAnnaEntry45🔥😎 (@VijayAnnaEntry) June 21, 2019

Thalapathy Vijay Blockbuster Adirindi Reached 7M+ Views ❤️❤️❤️🤙#Thalapathy63FLDay pic.twitter.com/pPw8ilmfi0 — Telugu Vijay Fans (@TeluguVijayFans) June 21, 2019

https://twitter.com/Rohith57409722/status/1141961521691598848

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App