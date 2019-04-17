Happy Birthday Vikram: South actor Kennedy John Victor aka Vikram has turned 53 years today. On his birthday, the maker of his upcoming film Kadaram Kondan releases short making video from the film featuring Chiyaan. Vikram is considered as one of the most bankable stars of the Tamil industry. Watch the video, below:

Tamil actor Vikram is counted amongst one of the most prominent and dedicated actors of the Tamil film industry. Today, the star has turned 53. On his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Kadram Kondan shared a short video from the film as a return gift to his fans. In a Twitter post, director of the film Rajesh M Selva wished Vikram on his birthday and shared a small teaser from the making of their upcoming film together. Tamil actor Vikram aka Kennedy John Victor has been working in the Tamil film industry for more than 20 years. During his 20 years of the journey, he has delivered several blockbuster movies to the industry such as Saamy, Pithmgan, Anniyan, I, Dhil and several others.

Talking about his upcoming film Kadaram Kondam, it is an action-thriller. The movie is directed by the Rajesh Selva and bankrolled by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan. The leading actress of the film is Akshara Haasan daughter of Kamal Haasan. Akshara made her debut with the film Shamitabh in 2015. She was seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. She last appeared in the film Vivegam in a supporting role.

https://twitter.com/RajeshMSelva/status/1118221202667892736

Kadaram Kondam is indeed going to be one of the biggest projects for younger Haasan. Meanwhile, Vikram’s fans are really excited about the forthcoming film. When it comes to portraying the role on the silver screen, Vikram always hit the nail with his performance. Last year on Diwali, the makers of the films had unveiled the poster of the film. In the poster, Vikram was seen portraying a rowdy look supporting thick beard and curly hairs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeNL9hktKG8

Most of the scene in the movie was shot in Malaysia. This movie will be the 45th production of Raaj Kamal Film. Kandram Kondam is slated to release on April 19, 2019. After this movie, Vikram will be part of Rs 300 crore magnum opus Mahavir Karna. The movie will be helmed by RS Vimal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xINRSMDnbG4

