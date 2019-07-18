Happy Birthday Vin Diesel: The Fast and Furious series actor Vin Diesel celebrates his 51st birthday today. He got famous playing the role of Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious series. The actor is all set for The Fast and Furious 9 which will be released next year.

Diesel’s real name was Mark Sinclair which he changed later. The talented actor was born on July 18, 1967. He started his career from the film named Awakenings which was released in 1990. Later, Vin was featured in the award-winning film Saving Private Ryan directed by Steven Spielberg in 1998. He gained much popularity from street racing action film The Fast and Furious and xXx released in 2001, 2002. The movie The Fast and Furious has released 8 parts till now and Diesel was seen in seven of them. He was also seen with Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in the film xXx-The Return Of Xander Cage which was released in 2017.

The actor got married to Mexican model Paloma Jimenez and has three children Hania Riley, Vincent Sinclair and Pauline. He is often seen sharing pictures with wife and daughters. The actor has won many awards for giving outstanding performance. In 2013, he received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Wishing Vin Diesel a very Happy Birthday.

On the work front, Diesel was last seen in Avengers: End game and is currently working on his next film The Fast and Furious 9 which is slated to release in 2020. He will also be seen in Bloodshot, Avatar 2 and 3.

