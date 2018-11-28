Happy birthday Yami Gautam: Bollywood star Yami Gautam turns 30 today. The actor is formerly known for her beauty and hard-working attitude. It took the hottie, 4 years to flourish from being a television actor to a Bollywood diva. As per her birthday plans, the actor will be enjoying her day with her close ones in Mumbai itself. Her family, whom she calls her team, has also planned a birthday surprise for her.

Yami Gautam, the fair and lovely girl turns 30 today. Like everybody, the diva has also made a full proof plan for celebrating her birthday. The actor is known for her pleasing looks and hard-working attitude. She initially started her career from the Television industry and then routed her way to the film industry. It took a span of 4 years for the actor to flourish. The hottie did her debut with the Bollywood movie – Vicky Donor. After hitting the silver screens, the film received a positive response and Yami got several awards for her role too. Further, the diva has also done projects like – Badlapur, Sanam Re, Action Jackson and Kaabil.

She did her Television debut— Chand Ke Paar Chalo in 2008. Post this, she has done daily soaps like – Raajkumar Aaryyan and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam on Colors TV. In the same year, the heartthrob did Kannada film – Ullasa Utsaha. The diva is truly an inspiration for many Television stars. Talking about her birthday plans, it seems that her day will be a mix of work and celebrations this year. According to the reports, the hottie will be celebrating her birthday with her near and dear ones in Mumbai. Her family has also planned a surprise for her birthday by taking her, to watch a comedy show.

Talking about the actor’s preferences, Yami Gautam is a big fan of the Indian chai. Whenever she travels abroad, she makes sure that she carries her chai kit along. The hottie is also a gym enthusiast but she can’t limit herself just by sticking to the four walls of the gym. Apparently, she loves the nature’s beauty and normally does the workout in open grounds. Yami is a law student from Chandigarh, but she chose to follow her passion for acting which proved to be a boon for her career.

