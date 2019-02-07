Happy Birthday Yash and Roohi: Its now the turn for Karan Johar's little twins to steal the attention on social media with their adorable pictures as today both of them turn two. Daddy Karan looks very much excited for their birthday and is all set to throw a birthday bash for them. Not keeping it simple, Karan has invited almost all the celebrity kids to the party.

Happy Birthday Yash and Roohi: After Bollywood stars, it is now the turn of celebrity kids to conquer the hearts on the Internet with their cute looks. Starting from their happy expressions to cute little attires, little kids leave no chance of drawing the attention. Today, Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn two. Two years back, Lovely dad Karan welcomed his munchkins via surrogacy and today Karan is all set to throw the second birthday bash for his kids. The guest list includes almost all the star kids like Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor daughter Misha, Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and finally Aayush Sharma’s son Ahil. The venue finalised for the big birthday bash is in Taj Land’s End in Bandra Mumbai.

Bollywood director Karan Johar also celebrated Yash and Roohi’s first birthday and kept the ceremony quite simple as that time his kids were very small. That time he also took to his social media portals to share the sweet message to wish his kids happy birthday along with some adorable pictures of them. Here’s wishing the star kids Yash and Roohi a very happy birthday, till then we wait for the photos from the big birthday bash.

Here are some adorable pictures of the little munchkins:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More