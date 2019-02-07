Happy Birthday Yash and Roohi: After Bollywood stars, it is now the turn of celebrity kids to conquer the hearts on the Internet with their cute looks. Starting from their happy expressions to cute little attires, little kids leave no chance of drawing the attention. Today, Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn two. Two years back, Lovely dad Karan welcomed his munchkins via surrogacy and today Karan is all set to throw the second birthday bash for his kids. The guest list includes almost all the star kids like Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor daughter Misha, Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and finally Aayush Sharma’s son Ahil. The venue finalised for the big birthday bash is in Taj Land’s End in Bandra Mumbai.
Bollywood director Karan Johar also celebrated Yash and Roohi’s first birthday and kept the ceremony quite simple as that time his kids were very small. That time he also took to his social media portals to share the sweet message to wish his kids happy birthday along with some adorable pictures of them. Here’s wishing the star kids Yash and Roohi a very happy birthday, till then we wait for the photos from the big birthday bash.
Here are some adorable pictures of the little munchkins:
