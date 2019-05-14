Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: Bollywood actor Zareen Khan turns a year older today. The hardworking actor is best known for her outstanding acting skills and misses no chance of creating a buzz with her spectacular performances. Have a look at the birthday girl's stunning pictures:

Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: Bollywood actor Zareen Khan is among the diva’s who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her versatile roles and outstanding acting skills. The actor initially did her debut with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the film Veer. The stunning actor has suffered a lot and after handling so much of criticism, the actor has now transformed herself. After creating a buzz with her debut film in 2010, the actor got an opportunity to work again with Salman Khan in his film Ready and appeared in a dance number song Character Dheela.

After which the hottie, got an opportunity to feature in Sajid Khan’s film Housefull 2 with costars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rishi Kapoor. The film became a commercial success and totally earned Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The hardworking actor has left no chance of proving herself and also tried her talent in Tamil film Naan Rajavaga Pogiren. The actor appeared in an item number in the track Malgove. Not losing hope, the actor then appeared in hit film Jatt James Bond and Vishal Pandya’s film Hate Story 3 with costars Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover and Daisy Shah, which became a turning point of her life.

Apart from her acting career, the actor is also a gym enthusiast and has an inspirational weight loss story. After exercising regularly and determination, the actor has lost 43 kilos of weight. With a weight of 100kg to 57 kg, the actor left no unturned with regular diets and workout to achieve her goal. She was also approached to promote weight loss pills but she denied the offer.

Talking about her future projects, the actor can also appear in Punjabi film Daaka. The actor is a stunner and misses no chance of dazzling well on-screens.

Have a look at her gorgeous pictures:

