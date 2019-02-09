Little nawab of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan has once again grabbed all headlines after his latest photo started doing rounds on social media soon after it was shared by one of his fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram. Tim is one of the most loved star kids.

It is Chocolate Day and a recent photo of little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in which he is making someone eat chocolates and is himself getting one has taken over the Internet! In the photo, we see Taimur dressed in a off-white kurta-pyjama and is looking way too cute! Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and the little prince of Pataudi has become an Internet sensation with a massive fan following on social media.

In a recent interview, his daddy Saif revealed that Tim is not very fond of seeing Bebo with her makeup on. In Fact, when Saif is all dressed and styled he gets very happy but when he sees Kareena Kapoor all party ready or off for a photoshoot with a lot of makeup he doesn’t seem to like her glamorous avatar. Taimur Ali Khan recently turned 2 years old and is one of the most loved star kids.

Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi favourite and makes headlines with all his cute activities. From his love for animals and especially horses to his interaction with the media, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids and his photos and videos are proof!

