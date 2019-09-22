Happy Daughter's Day: Here are 5 Bollywood films that will leave you in tears, and will help you to celebrate your daughters day with full joy and excitement.

Happy Daughter’s Day: Daughter’s day is a day which every girl wants to celebrate with her parents, here we have listed top 5 Bollywood films for you that showcases the relationship of daughter and parents. So, you can celebrate your daughters day by watching these endearing films. Films like Piku, Mom, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others will make your day super special.

Piku: This is a cute story of a father and daughter, the film starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan khan. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan faced severe constipation which became a massive problem for her daughter Deepika Padukone because his old aged father created the trouble again and again for his disease.

He does not understand that it was obvious to have such disease at this age. Piku tried to make him convinced that it is fine to have such problem, she sacrificed all her life just for her father and his father was so possessive about her child because he had nobody else after her. The film shows the understanding among the father and daughter and ends at a good note.

Mom: This film was the last film of veteran actress Sridevi, in the film, Sridevi played the role of stepmother. She faced the deputes with her stepdaughters and the girl did not accept her as a mother. The girl got rapped in the film and police failed to punish the culprits. After that Sridevi punished them, her stepdaughter then accepted her as the mother and an emotional story ended there.

Dangal: One of the most hyped films of Nitesh Tiwari, which set the benchmark for others and till now nobody came up with the film like that. The film was based on the real story where a father put all his efforts to make his daughters successful wrestlers. He faced a lot of criticism from the society but he did not take a step back and fight with everyone to reach success. Now her daughters won several gold medals for India.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: It is a cute love story and one of the famous films of the 90s, but the bond shared by Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter in the film was incredible. The girl named Anjali completed the love story of his father. The cute bond and understanding between a father and a daughter were endearing.

Mohabbatein: The film earned a lot of fame for the love stories but the father-daughter bond was something which seeks the attention of everyone in the film. Aishwarya Rai who sacrificed her life for her love because of his father broke Amitabh Bachchan from inside and change his thoughts on love.

