Happy Daughters Day: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote a beautiful message for daughter Nysa which has gone viral on the Internet.

Happy Daughters Day 2019: The special occasion of Daughters Day is being celebrated across the globe and several celebrities shared some adorable messages and photos on their social media accounts which have been winning the Internet! One such post is that of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and his wish for his daughter Nysa and a special things for all daughters.

In the post, we see a throwback photo of Ajay with both his kids in a swimming pool and they are having a wonderful time! Ajay Devgn captioned the photo saying that Daughters Day should be celebrated every day and especially today! The photo has been winning the Internet and has gone viral on social media.

Ajay Devgn is not only a phenomenal actor but also a doting father to his kids. His wife Kajol also shared another beautiful photo with daughter Nysa saying that she will always fit in her arms. Now isn’t that adorable! Other celebs such as Allu Arjun, Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, among others also shared adorable photos as well as videos with their daughters and gave beautiful captions to them.

Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY.#DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/P9QGGpWtJn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 22, 2019

The social media posts have been breaking the Internet as everyone is seen sharing their adorable thoughts on this special occasion of Daughters Day where we celebrate that how lucky the world is to have such amazing daughters and to remind them that how special all the daughters in the world are! Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and others shared amazing posts on social media.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De, will be next seen in Tanhaji-The Unsung, which is slated to hit the silver screens in February next year. He will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Turram Khan.

