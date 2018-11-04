Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who is known to throw lavish Diwali parties, has once again win the hearts on the Internet after organising another star-studded party for his closed ones. From Madhuri Dixit, Kajol to Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, every Bollywood bigwig turned up for the big bash. Several photos are surfacing on the Internet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali bash was no less than a starry affair. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol to Aamir Khan, every Bollywood bigwig turned up for the glittery festival night. Various photographs are surfacing from the Diwali bash of Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri Khan also took to Instagram to share a set of photographs. In the caption, she has wished all her fans Happy Diwali. Soon after her post, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments and wishes.

In the photographs, with the backdrop of the glittery floor of light bulbs on the floor, the couple looked beautiful together as they posed for the cameras. Twinning in black, the duo’s photograph as usual, is a pleasant sight to look at. Gauri Khan wore a golden and black ensemble while 53-year-old actor wore black sherwani with a white pleated dhoti.

In another photograph, the mother of three can be seen posing with her daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana Khan also equally looks gorgeous. She wore a navy blue and golden outfit.

These lovely photographs are simply a sight to behold

Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and many others graced the star-studded party.

Dressed in shimmery outfits, all the beautiful ladies of Bollywood look charming as ever.

Serval photographs are doing the rounds on social media. Madhuri Dixit looks pretty in Tarun Tahiliani beige coloured saree. While Kajol and Juhi Chawla also equally looks stunning in their choice of outfits.

Kajol donned a salmon pink suit which made her look simple yet elegant. Juhi Chawla also pulled off her simple sharara with utmost grace and elegance.

On the work front, on the birthday of Shah Rukh Khan the makers of Zero unveiled the trailer of the movie. Starrer by Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma in the lead roles The movie is slated to release on December 21 in the Christmas week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More