The festival of lights Diwali is here. Bollywood celebrities are also in full swing to celebrate this year Diwali. Like every year, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter on Choti Diwali, November 6 2018, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma to Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’ Cruz, Sunny Leone and many others have sent their wishes to their fans on social media. While everyone has sent their wishes, Sunny Leone has requested her fans to celebrate Diwali by avoiding firecrackers.
On the other hand, the newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja chose to celebrate this festival of light away from India. The duo are presently in London with the whole family including Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor to celebrate Diwali. Sunita Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph. In the photograph, the whole family can be seen posing happily together.
Earlier to this, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan shared their excitement to the whole world a week before Diwali on social media.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a Diwali bash at his residence Mannat for his close friends from the industry. From Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, every Bollywood bigwig turned up for the glittery festival night.
https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=news&q=%23ShahRukhKhan&src=tyah
Later, Shilpa Shetty and ace TV producer Ekta Kapoor joined a list in throwing a lavish Diwali party. Check out their photos and videos.
Leave a Reply