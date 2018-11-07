Bollywood celebrities are in full swing to celebrate the festival of light Diwali. From Ranveer Singh to Ajay Devgn Ileana D' Cruz, Sunny Leone, everyone took to their social media to send out their wishes. Sonam Kapoor who is presently in London with her family is celebrating Diwali. Sunita Kapoor took to Instagram to share some photos.

On the other hand, the newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja chose to celebrate this festival of light away from India. The duo are presently in London with the whole family including Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor to celebrate Diwali. Sunita Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph. In the photograph, the whole family can be seen posing happily together.

Happy Diwali to all . Hope you all find the light in you . Be happy , be kind, be safe . ✨🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/X1TmaWSpa6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 7, 2018

दियों की रोशनी सभी पर बनी रहे. Happy Diwali! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 7, 2018

Love and happiness to you all on this Diwali. 🌟💫 pic.twitter.com/OZUDDkOW7t — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 7, 2018

Wish you al a very very HAPPY DIWALI AND A WONDERFUL FESTIVE Season ahead… 🙏🙏❤️❤️🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/ab0xde6sY3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 6, 2018

Earlier to this, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan shared their excitement to the whole world a week before Diwali on social media.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a Diwali bash at his residence Mannat for his close friends from the industry. From Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, every Bollywood bigwig turned up for the glittery festival night.

If ur eyes hv got a lil blurred while seeing ths pic then it’s not ur fault …. that’s Wht usually happens wn SRK is in frame 😛 swipe for clarity ??? #Shahrukhkhan #diwalibash #divyakhoslakumar #festivities ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kbRtV6CydU — Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) November 4, 2018

Later, Shilpa Shetty and ace TV producer Ekta Kapoor joined a list in throwing a lavish Diwali party. Check out their photos and videos.

