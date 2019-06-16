Happy Father's Day 2019: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has wished his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani a very happy father's day with a throwback photo. The throwback photo is receiving love and appreciation from fans as well as celebrities like Badshah, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sophie Choudhry.

Father’s Day is finally here and our Bollywood celebrities are making the most of it by giving their dads a shout out on social media. One of the first celebrities to wish their dad on Father’s Day is Ranveer Singh. On June 16, Ranveer shared a fun throwback photo of his dad on his official Instagram account.

In the photo, Ranveer’s dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani can be seen rocking a metallic silver jacket with denim. His moderately long hair and moustache are adding an element to his look. No wonder, Ranveer Singh resembles senior Bhavnani a lot and seems to take his fashion inspiration from him. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption, “well, now you know” and added hashtags like #og, #hypebeast, #happyfathersday and #iloveyoupapa.

Along with the fans, celebrities are also pleasantly surprised by the photo. Badshah, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sophie Choudhry are some of the celebrities who have commented on the post.

Here’s how Ranveer Singh wished his father a happy father’s day:

On the profesional front, Ranveer Singh is currently in London shooting for his upcoming film 83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan. His wife and actor Deepika Padukone has also joined Ranveer in London and will play his on-screen wife in the film. After 83, Ranveer will also be seen in films like Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In Takht, Ranveer Singh will share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

