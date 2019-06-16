Happy Father's Day 2019: On the occasion of Father's Day 2019, Rishi Kapoor is spending time with his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared photos from their family dinner on her Instagram account.

Bollywood is celebrating Father’s Day in full sprits. Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, is celebrating the day with his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ringing in the special day, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, her daughter and family went out for dinner. Riddhima has shared photos from the family dinner on her official Instagram account.

The beautiful family photo shows Riddhima in an all-denim attire with Ridhi Kapoor dressed in a white t-shirt paired with black formals and is seen twinning with Neetu Kapoor. Ridddhima’s adorable daughter is seen dressed in a lavender tracksuit and we gave to admit that the family looks adorable together. Calling him his real-life hero, Riddhima wished him a very Happy Father’s Day.

Earlier this week, Rishi Kapoor revealed that he might return to India by August-end. He also said that he has recovered well and he is feeling good. However, he emphasised that he must be 100 percent fit by the time he comes back. Prior to this, Rishi Kapoor had said that Neetu (his wife) stood by him like a rock and his kids, i.e Ranbir and Riddhima really shouldered his problems.

Ever since Rishi Kapoor is away from home, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone among many others have paid their visit to the actor. Workwise, the actor was last seen in films like Mulk and Rajma Chawal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App