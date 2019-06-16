Happy Father's Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan has wished Saif Ali Khan a very happy father's day with a set of adorable throwback photos. In the post, Sara has thanked Saif for always being there for her. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal sequel and Coolie No 1 sequel.

Happy Father’s Day 2019: As the celebrations for Father’s Day galore, Bollywood celebrities are on the front foot to express their love and admiration for their fathers with adorable photos. After actors like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and many more, the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is young talent Sara Ali Khan.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Sara has shared unseen throwback photos with her abba. The photos feature little Sara and young Saif striking adorable poses for the camera. Sara has also penned a heartfelt note for Saif.

Wishing him a happy father’s day, Sara thanked him for always being there for her and being her partner on nerdy holidays. She also shared interesting details about their bond and said that Saif taught him how to read, how to eat spaghetti and many other things while being patient, compassionate and loving.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post for Father’s Day 2019 here:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan, who has already featured in two films namely Kedarnath and Simmba, will be seen in upcoming films like Love Aaj Kal sequel and Coolie No. 1 sequel. In the film, she will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan respectively.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Laal Kaptaan, Dil Bechara, Jawani Janeman, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police. He will also be seen in Netflix Original series Sacred Games in which he will be seen alongside actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

