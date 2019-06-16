Happy Father Day's 2019: Varun Dhawan is currently celebrating father day and has recently shared a boomerang with his dad David Dhawan. In the video, David is slapping Varun in love. Both father and son are currently gearing up for their upcoming remake Coolie No 1.

Happy Father Day 2019: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing fans with his phenomenal acting skills as well as his talent. Starting from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2 to Kalank, the actor has proved himself every time he appeared on-screen. Recently, the actor has shared a goofy boomerang with his dad David Dhawan on Instagram. Taking forward the trend of Father Day, the actor shared a video where David is slapping Varun Dhawan in love.

With an adorable caption, Varun Dhawan quoted that Father remains father no matter what. Both Varun and David share a great bond personally as well as professionally. Whenever David and Varun appear together, both son and father appear with a big buzz.

Varun Dhawan is currently preparing for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which is directed by Remo D’Souza and features Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

The film also features Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan, Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles. The actor will also appear in David Dhawan’s remake film Coolie No 1 with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. Some of his hit films include Badlapur, Main Tera Hero, Dishoom, October, Sui Dhaga and many more.

Not many people know, Varun Dhawan first appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s film My Name Is Khan as an Assistant Director. Post to which in the year 2012 he did his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year.

