It’s father’s day and our Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stoned unturned to make their loved ones feel special. On this happy occasion, social media is flooded with adorable photos of actors and their fathers. Some are taking a trip down the memory lane while some are sharing unseen photos, giving their fans a sneak peek into personal lives.
Alia Bhatt has shared a candid photo with her dad Mahesh Bhatt and wished him a very happy fathers day with a heartfelt note. Calling him her father, friend and her rock, Alia Bhatt said that no one understands her like he does and she feels grateful to know him everyday.
Anushka Sharma shared two throwback photos from her wedding celebrations and recalled her college days, especially a conversation which happened between her and her dad while he was dropping her to college before going to his office. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a childhood photo and thanked him for everything. She further called him her ‘precious baapu’.
View this post on Instagram
my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you ❤️
View this post on Instagram
A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore… Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself " Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life " Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always " I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine 🙏❤️
Also Read: Happy Father’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma recalls conversation with dad from her college days
Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Anupam Kher share asanas
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable unseen photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan and another of her father Randhir Kapoor enjoying an ice cream. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo in which he can be seen looking the carbon copy of his father Sham Kaushal.
Also Read: Salman Khan urges his fans to stand by Sushant Singh Rajput’s supporters