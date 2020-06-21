Happy Father's Day 2020: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor among other celebrities have put out heartwarming posts to wish their fathers a very happy fathers day.

It’s father’s day and our Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stoned unturned to make their loved ones feel special. On this happy occasion, social media is flooded with adorable photos of actors and their fathers. Some are taking a trip down the memory lane while some are sharing unseen photos, giving their fans a sneak peek into personal lives.

Alia Bhatt has shared a candid photo with her dad Mahesh Bhatt and wished him a very happy fathers day with a heartfelt note. Calling him her father, friend and her rock, Alia Bhatt said that no one understands her like he does and she feels grateful to know him everyday.

Anushka Sharma shared two throwback photos from her wedding celebrations and recalled her college days, especially a conversation which happened between her and her dad while he was dropping her to college before going to his office. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a childhood photo and thanked him for everything. She further called him her ‘precious baapu’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable unseen photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan and another of her father Randhir Kapoor enjoying an ice cream. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo in which he can be seen looking the carbon copy of his father Sham Kaushal.

