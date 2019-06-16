Happy Father's Day. Today is Fathers Day and Bollywood celebs are making the most of it by giving their dads a shout out on social media. From Shahrukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, actors are celebrating Father’s Day in full sprits.

One of the first celebrities to wish their dad on Father’s Day is Ranveer Singh. Ranveer shared a fun throwback photo of his dad on his official Instagram account. In the photo, Ranveer’s dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani can be seen in a metallic silver jacket with denim. No wonder, Ranveer Singh resembles senior Bhavnani a lot and seems to take his fashion inspiration from him.

On Fathers day, Bollywood King took to Twitter and shared a photo featuring himself and his son Aryan. The father-son duo was seen wearing team India themed, blue colour jerseys. With a tinge of The Lion King, the post will surely melt your hearts.

Taking forward the trend of Father Day, the actor shared a video where David is slapping Varun Dhawan in love. With an adorable caption, Varun Dhawan quoted that Father remains father no matter what. Both Varun and David share a great bond personally as well as professionally. Whenever David and Varun appear together, both son and father appear with a big buzz.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also wrote a warm and emotional message to his late father Yash Johar, along with a photo where a young Karan can be seen posing with his “papa”.

Other Bollywood actors like Kunal Khemu, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, and Riddhima also shared Father’s Day special posts dedicated to their dads.

