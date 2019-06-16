Happy Fathers Day's 2019: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan recently shared pictures with his son Aryan Khan on Fathers Day. In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan are wearing Indian cricket team jersey with the names–Mufasa and Simba from the animated series The Lion King.

Happy Father Day’s 2019: By taking the Fathers day trend forward, recently Bollywood King Khan shared a picture with his son Aryan Khan on Instagram. Now how can Shah Rukh Khan upload something very common, in order to make it special, he added an interesting pinch by adding a spin of Cricket World Cup. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan show their back to the camera, dressed in a customised blue Indian cricket team jersey.

Shah Rukh Khan’s t-shirt carries the name of Mufasa and Aryan’s t-shirt says Simba from the animated series The Lion King. Talking about the match, Ind vs Pakistan World Cup Match will be the 7th match of India in the World Cup 2019 series. Successfully, India has won all the 6 matches and is expected that India will also win today’s match.

India vs Pakistan match will be one of the biggest as the arch-rivals will fight against each other at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. The match will begin at 3 pm if the weather conditions in England remain stable. Last time as well, when India came across New Zealand, rain turned out to be the real-time winner.

Talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in romantic-drama film Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai and was written by Himanshu Sharma. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. However, there is no such information regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s future project.

