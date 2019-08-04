Happy Friendship Day 2019: On the occasion of Friendship Day, Alia Bhatt has shared a fun video with her best friend Akansha Ranjan on YouTube. In the video, the duo can be testing how well they know each other.

Happy Friendship Day 2019: From Jai-Veeru to Sonu-Titu, Bollywood is known for its on-screen friendships. However, one of the prominent duos off the silver screen, who are known for their unbreakable bond and effortless camaraderie, are Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. To mark the occasion of Friendship Day, Alia has shared a fun video on her recently-launched YouTube channel.

Sharing the video on her Twitter profile, Alia said a friendship day special video is up on her channel with her BFF Akansha Ranjan and she laughed their way through the channel. In the video, Alia and Akansha can be seen taking how well you know your best friend challenge.

As they answer several questions about each other, they can be seen taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing several fun instances with the viewers. With a lot of relatable moments, the video is an adorable watch and will make you share it right away with your BFF. Akansha has shared a behind the scenes photo on her channel. Wishing Alia a very happy friendship day, Akansha called her love, life, shawty and wife.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the first schedule of Sadak 2 in Ooty with Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be seen in upcoming films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, RRR alongside JR NTR and Ram Charan, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

