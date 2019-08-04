Happy Friendship Day 2019: Ram Charan and Jr NTR have shared special posts on social media to celebrate Friendship Day. #RRRYehDosti is also trending on Twitter in which social media users are sharing photos with their best friend to celebrate their bond.

Happy Friendship Day 2019: Ram Charan and Jr NTR are one of the biggest superstars of the Telugu Film Industry and share a strong bond of friendship off-screen. As social media dedicates a day to friendship and celebrates Happy Friendship Day, the two actors have shared heartfelt posts for each other on their profile and it is winning the hearts of everyone on the Internet.

To wish his best friend Ram Charan, Jr NTR has shared an adorable photo in which they can be seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company. Quoting Socrates, the actor said that nothing defines their friendship better than the quote. The quote talks about how we should be slow to fall into friendship but continue firm and constant when into it. Additionally, he added the hashtag #RRRYehDosti.

Ram Charan has also shared a similar photo on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption that some bonds take time to form. However, when they are formed, they sustain for life. He has forged a similar bond with Tarak, his bheem and added a similar hashtag.

Soon after the duo shared their posts, #RRRYehDosti has started trending on Twitter with social media users sharing stories of their friendship. The official Twitter handle of RRR has shared a poster online stating that the best of friendship begin unexpectedly like Rama Raju and Bheem and encouraged everyone to share a selfie with their best friend. Alia Bhatt, who plays a pivotal role in RRR, has also retweeted the post stating that her Rama Raju/Bheem is Akansha Ranjan.

Directed and written by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled under the banner of DVV Entertainments, RRR is being made on an estimated budget of Rs 350-400 crore. Along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on July 30, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App