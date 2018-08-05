Happy Friendship Day: At a time when nothing escapes from the flash of the shutterbugs and social media limelight, there are a few B-Town friendships which have been kept away from the public eye for a long time. Here we have compiled a list of celebrities who are always there for their BFF to cheer him/her up in lows and celebrate their success together:

At a time when nothing escapes from the flash of the shutterbugs and social media limelight, there are a few B-Town friendships which have been kept away from the public eye for a long time. Well, most of you must haven’t seen these celebrities sharing a single frame, but believe us they support each other behind the camera like any of you support your best buddy. Here we have compiled a list of celebrities who are always there for their BFF to cheer him/her up in lows and celebrate their success together:

Abhishek Bachchan – Goldie Behl: The actor-producer friendship dates back to the times when their fathers were among the dominant names of the tinsel town. The friendship is decades long and it seems like it will never last. Interestingly, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl’s wife is Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘rakhi sister’and was also present during Abhi-Aish’s wedding as one of their close friends.

Ranbir Kapoor – Aditya Roy Kapoor

The lively friendship started from the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and is still continuing with the same action and drama. There were also reports that Ranbir Kapoor was always by Aditya Roy Kapoor’s side when he broke up with his alleged girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor.

Mika – Pritam

Besides being the renowned names of the Indian Music industry, Mika and Pritam share a special bond with each other. Recently, Pritam offered a song to Mika and in exchange, Mika did not charge a penny for singing the song.

Shah Rukh Khan – Manoj Bajpayee

Most of you must don’t know about them, but these Bollywood big names share a friendship from the time when they were struggling and did theatre. Also, most of the times Shah Rukh was seen praising Manoj Vajpayee and includes him in one of the finest actors of India.

Preity Zinta – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The friendship started with a girl crush that erupted when Preity Zinta saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s avatar in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

