Bollywood has made multiple films that have shown deep friendship on the big screen. These are some of the finest movies of Indian Hindi cinema that will remind you of friendship goals.

Happy Friendship Day 2019: Hindi cinema has been showing films on friendship for decades. Sometimes the artist used to show true friendship and made the audience cry, sometimes with the unity of friends, there was no shortage of entertainment by laughing on the fun. Films based on friendship was a hit in the early era, and even now it is a great success.

There are several great friendship Jodi’s that will be known forever like Jai-Veeru from Sholay, Rahul-Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sonu-Titu from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sanju-Kamlesh from Sanju, Rohan-Abhimanyu from Student Of The Year, Arjun-Kabir-Imran from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Munna-Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS, Raju-Rancho-Farhan from 3 idiots.

Film Dosti, released in 1964, is one of the oldest films in Bollywood, describing true friendship. Here are some Bollywood blockbusters that amazed Indian audience with their friendship-drama plots.

3 Idiots: This is an incredible story of three friends who stays to each other no matter what happens. They tried to fulfill each other’s dream. They seem like the survivals to each other in top engineering college, headed by brutal Dean.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: In this movie, three old friends reunite to fulfill their college dream. They completed their plan of getting engaged to the darkest they can imagine. They have seen resolving their little disputes that occur due to misunderstanding.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: It is a unique story of friendship and love, which changes the definition of love. After watching the movie, people blindly believe in the dialogue of this movie Pyar Dosti Hai, Dosti Ke Bina Pyar Adhura Hai. This blockbuster hit of director Karan Johar changed the scenario of Bollywood.

Sholay: One of the evergreen movies of Hindi cinema is Sholay featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as Jai and Veeru. Jai and Veeru have a remarkable impression on the audience; this Jodi performed unconditionally on the silver screens and ruled the hearts.

Munna Bhai MBBS: Munna-Circuit is a favorable Jodi of Bollywood, In the film, circuit do whatever Munna says. He never denies to his best friend in any situation. He tries to do everything by hook or crook. People appreciated this friendship goal.

Rang De Basanti: One of the most emotional friendship story line up that made the audience cry. It depicts the story of irresponsible friends those life gets transformed when one of their friends died in a plane crash. In the hope of justice, they lost their lives.

