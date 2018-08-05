Bollywood has had its share of catfights, cold wars and star tussles but at the same time, there's a load of B-town friendships that have withstood the test of time. Here's a list of 6 famous friendships of Bollywood.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt



Both stars have known each other since their struggling days and have shared a close camaraderie. They have been with each other, supporting each other during thick and thin. They were there during one another’s jail stint but also have had their share of fights. But the 2 have always managed to bounce back.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and one of the finest filmmakers in the industry, Karan Johar’s friendship is one of the most sought after in the industry. The 2 have worked together in a number of films with each of them being a mega blockbuster on the silver screen

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez



Actresses are not known for their friendship instead for their bitter rivalry but these two have defined the B-town actress’ friendship in an all new avatar. The friendship that started at the premiere of the film ‘Mausam’ that starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles and the two have been together since. The bonhomie can be seen the way the 2 have described each other as 3 AM friends.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor



The soon to be not so eligible bachelor, Ranveer Singh, and the hottest hunk of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor, have a very strong bond. The 2 hunks are often seen hanging out together and their friendship is believed to have deepened after ‘Gunday’. Both of them promote each other’s films and their bromance is surely the talking point of any social event, especially during the controversial ‘Roast’ event.

Deepika Padukone and Shahana Goswami



Another B-town couple cum friends are the talk of the town today. Deepika calls Shahana her bestest friend and the 2 have shared a lot of off set time to blossom their friendship. Deepika once said, “Shahana Goswami is my best friend. I have always maintained that being in this industry we cannot plan when friends will come in our life and when they will move out. And she, happened to be a co-star in one of my beginner films. And before I knew it, we became good friends; she is the first person I call when I am back in Mumbai.”

