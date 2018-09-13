Bhojpuri actor Seema Singh, who is known for her peppy dance numbers, welcomed Ganpati Bappa in a very special way on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account. Sharing a photo with a beautiful Ganesh idol, Seema Singh looks adorable dressed in a stunning yellow suit.

Seema Singh is known for her item songs and is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. Seema Singh has more than 110 thousand followers on her Instagram account and she keeps sharing her stunning photos on her social media account as she has a huge fan following on social media.

Seema Singh’s dance videos garner millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube and her latest photo has driven fans crazy as the Bhojpuri beauty is looking gorgeous in her latest Instagram photo! Seema Singh has worked with all the megastars of Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others and is known to be one of the best dancers in Bhojpuri cinema.

