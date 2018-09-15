The Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of herself with her on-screen daughter, Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi Bhalla. The gorgeous lady in her post urged fans to celebrate a nature-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi 2018.

The endearing beauty, Divyaka Tripathi Dahiya everytime surprises fans with not just her stunning looks but her eco-friendly sight. The television actor also known as Ishima took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo with her on-screen daughter Aditi Bhatia celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, this year. The gorgeous diva has yet again proved why she deserves such a huge fan following and love. Other than being a household name, she is also a nature-friendly person who recently urged her fans to care for the mother nature in her recent uploads.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ishita Bhalla along with her cute daughter requested her fans to go green this Ganotsav. In the adorable selfie that she posted on her official Instagram account, she is seen sitting right in front of a beautifully crafted Ganesh idol. Mrs Dahiya has also talked about this in her caption saying that on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi she came across the most eco-friendly Ganesh idol which she referred to as beautiful tree-Ganesha.

Our favourite actor Divyanka also thanked Ganpati Bappa for making the people aware of the eco-friendly options to celebrate the festival. She told her fans to switch to an eco-friendly life and experience what heaven feels like on earth. These thoughtful words by Divyanka are the reason she is loved and adored by 8.6 million followers on Instagram. Take a look at the on-screen mother-daughter duo who are looking stunningly beautiful in a twinning attire.

The ravishing beauty Divyanka also uploaded a picture with her husband Vivek Dahiya, celebrating the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in which she looked her ethnic best.

