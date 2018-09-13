Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma in her latest Instagram post wished all her fans a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The Bhojpuri diva took to her Instagram account on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared a wonderful photo with Ganesh idol which looked beautiful

Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma in her latest Instagram post wished all her fans a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The Bhojpuri diva took to her Instagram account on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared a wonderful photo with Ganesh idol which looked beautiful. Dressed in an orange suit, Shubhi Sharma looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera. Shubhi Sharma is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films.

Shubhi Sharma has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

She has been ruling the Bhojpuri industry for the past many years and has featured in blockbuster Bhojpuri films such as Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Charano Ki Saugandh, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Chhapra Express, among many others.

Shubhi Sharma keeps sharing stunning photos on her Instagram account and has a huge fan following on social media. Her photos and videos go viral in no time and her latest Instagram photo has taken the Internet by storm.

