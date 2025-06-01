Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Netflix made waves at its annual Tudum global fan event with the official announcement and trailer release of Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 cult golf comedy.

Netflix made waves at its annual Tudum global fan event with the official announcement and trailer release of Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 cult golf comedy. The room was buzzing with nostalgia and excitement as the original cast returned to the stage, reigniting memories of Adam Sandler’s riotous performance as the temperamental, hockey-loving golfer turned PGA wildcard.

Hosted by sports journalist Rich Eisen, the Q&A session was a highlight of the evening. Fans were treated to behind-the-scenes stories, heartfelt reunions, and hints of what’s to come in the sequel. The real surprise, however, came when the stage welcomed a slew of new cast members — including Lavell Crawford, Blake Clark, Kym Whitley, Jon Lovitz, Ethan Cutkosky, and Conor Sherry — whose unexpected appearances sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The trailer, met with thunderous cheers, hinted at a return to the outrageous humor and slapstick chaos that made the first film a hit. Happy Gilmore, now older but just as hot-headed, finds himself back on the green for a whole new round of wild swings, absurd rivalries, and unfiltered laughs.

Summer just got happy-er. Adam Sandler stars in Happy Gilmore 2 arriving July 25. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/yfB2kulovK Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

Netflix confirmed that Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on July 25, promising a perfect summer release for fans old and new. The sequel looks poised to not only honor the legacy of the original but to bring a fresh burst of energy to the franchise.

With the combination of legendary returns and promising new talent, this is one comeback that’s sure to drive a hole-in-one in the comedy world.

