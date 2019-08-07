Happy Hardy and Heer song Heer Tu Meri: Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann's film Happy Hardy and Heer is slated for a September release. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film have released the second song of the soundtrack titled Heer Tu Meri.

Happy Hardy and Heer song Heer Tu Meri: After a hiatus of 3 years, Singer turned actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to be back on the silver screens with his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. This time, he will be seen in a double role as Harpreet Singh Lamba aka Happy and Harshvardhan Bhatt aka Hardy. In the film, Himesh Reshammiya will be seen romancing Punjabi actress Sonia Mann, who will make her Bollywood debut with Happy Hardy and Heer.

Touted as a musical love story, the highlight of the film is its music. With 8 songs in the film, singers like Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur, Navraj Hans, Rabbi Shergill, Anusha Mani and Payal Dev have come on-board to add to the soundtrack. While the first song of the film titled Heeriye sung by Arijit Singh was released on his birthday, the second song of the film titled Heer Tu Meri has been released today.

Sung by the man himself along with Anusha Mani, Heer Tu Meri is presented as the biggest romantic dance anthem of the year and the cutest too. However, the sad thing is that it isn’t what it says it is. From the voice of Himesh Reshammiya, lyrics to women dancing in a bikini at the beach, everything just feels odd. Super odd.

Take a look at Happy Hardy and Heer’s song Heer Tu Meri:

Directed by Raka and bankrolled by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand under the banner of EYKA Films and HR Musik Limited, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. However, the film will hit the silver screens in September 2019. Along with Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann, the film also stars Naresh Suri, Manmeet Singh, Deep Mandeep, Ashwin Dhar, Sejal Shah and Trupti Khamkar.

