Happy Hardy And Heer song Heeriye: On Himesh Reshammiya's birthday the makers have released the title track Heeriye from his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer. The song is a beautiful ballad on love and heartbreak, crooned by Himesh Reshammiya, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Happy Hardy And Heer song Heeriye: Himesh Reshammiya, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal song is all about love and heartbreak

Happy Hardy And Heer song Heeriye: As Himesh Reshammiya turns a year older today, the makers from his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer have released the title track Heeriye as a gift to his fans. The beautiful ballad has been crooned by Arjit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, penned by Vishal Mishra and the music has been given by Himesh Reshammiya.

The romantic anthem of this year starring Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann starts with the duo have cozy moments, walking hand in hand and even just like all Bollywood movies having a love scene amid farms. The song is surely one ballad which you would love to hear again and again.

The movie revolves around Himesh Reshmaiya who plays a double role of a Sardar Happy and Hardy. The movie Happy Hardy and Heer is a Bollywood romance-drama film starring singer, producer, and actor Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann in lead roles. Helmed by Rakesh Thakar Raka, produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Sabita Manakchand and the music, the story has been given by Himesh Reshammiya.

Take a look at the romantic ballad here:

The teaser of the film Happy Hardy and Heer released a week back and till now it has crossed millions of views on Youtube. Himesh Reshammiya who turned 45 today will be next seen in The Xpose Returns, and Main Jahaan Rahoon. The release date and more details on the films are yet to be announced. Happy AHrdy Heer will release in September. The date is yet to be finalized.

Check out the teaser of the film here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App