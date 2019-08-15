Happy Independence Day: Bhojpuri actors Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Anjana Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey, among others wished all thier millions and thousands of fans a very Happy Independence Day.

On the special occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day, all these Bhojpuri stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav among others took to their respective Instagram accounts wishing their fans a very happy Independence day.

They are all seen posing with the national flag and singing patriotic songs and their photos, as well as videos, have gone viral on social media. Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shared an adorable photo on his official Instagram account in which he is seen posing with several school kids who are all holding national flags in their hands.

The photo has been breaking the Internet. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is an actor-turned-politician and is one of the highest-paid actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry. He is known for his amazing dancing skills and killer acting skills which makes him one of the most loved actors in Bhojpuri cinema.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has a strong fan base across the country and is known for delivering blockbuster movies such as Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladaike, Chalani Ke Chalal Dulha, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal London, Sher-E-Hindustan, among many others.

He will be next seen in Amrapali Dubey-starrer Lallu Ki Laila, which is one of the most anticipated movies with this year.

