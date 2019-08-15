Happy Independence Day 2019: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs wished fans Happy Independence Day in their own style. Check out here.

Happy Independence Day 2019: As India is celebrating its 73rd Independence day, Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day.

However, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have wished everyone with the patriotic film released on this Independence Day i.e. August 15, 2019. Both the movie is based on a social incident in which John Abraham’s film is based on the incident of Batla and Akshay Kumar’s film is based on Mars Orbiter Mission.

Salman Khan posted the photo with brothers Suhail Khan and Arbaaz Khan wearing Saffron, White and Green colors of T-shirts. And wrote Happy Independence Day, may you prosper and grow forever. Check out the post below.

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

May you prosper and grow forever. pic.twitter.com/iE5dnwNS2V — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2019

Amir khan wrote on Twitter, Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day and a very Raksha Bandhan.

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 15, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of himself, in which he can be seen saluting the Flag wearing Kurta and spectacles. He also wrote Our pride, our honor, our celebration… Ever..and 15th August our Independence Day … Jai Hind!!

T 3258 – 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!

Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

Karan Johar took to Twitter we salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our Independence Day. We celebrate a country with the largest heart, Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day India.

We salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our independence….we celebrate a country with the largest heart….JAI HIND #HappyIndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Cc4kZgQb3D — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 15, 2019

Whereas, Varun Dhawan wrote on Twitter, Wishing every day a very Happy Independence Day. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country, we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live in harmony let’s show the world mile Sur Mera Tumhara Toh Sur bane Humara… Jai Hind.

Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let’s show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihind pic.twitter.com/ebDzWITQAz — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 15, 2019

Actor Vicky Kaushal posted on Instagram the picture where he can be seen holding the flag and wearing Kurta Pajama.

Actress Tapsee Panu posted on Instagram the video in which she holding the flag and wearing saree.

Katrina Kaif posted flag picture on Instagram and wrote Happy Independence Day everyone India.

Happy Independence Day🇮🇳

“Jai Hind, Jai Bharat”💪 pic.twitter.com/96lkGEB7va — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 15, 2019

