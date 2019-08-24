Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating Janmashtami in his house with staff. The actor was spotted by paps breaking the Dahi Handi. Scroll down to watch the viral video where Shah Rukh is breaking the pot.

Happy Janmashtami 2019: On the special occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna was born. It is also known as Krishna Janmashtami. The festival is celebrated by breaking Dahi handi and many Bollywood stars are seen doing so. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating Krishna Janmashtami by breaking the Dahi Handi.

Recently, a new video went viral featuring Shah Rukh breaking the pot of handi. In the video, Shah Rukh is sitting on guard’s shoulders. The Zero actor enjoyed the festival with his staff and fans were spotted cheering outside Mannat. After he broke the pot, the staff clapped and cheered for Shah Rukh.

A few weeks ago Shah Rukh attended the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne and received a warm welcome from his fans as they were happy to see him at the event. Yesterday, the actor was spotted at Bandra railway station to announce a Postage stamp.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina kaif. The movie also has special appearances Deepika Padukone, late Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. The romantic comedy didn’t do well at the box office. Shah Rukh has not signed any movies yet but lent his voice for Disney movie The Lion King. Nowadays, the actor is seen spending quality time with his children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

