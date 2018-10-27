Happy Karva Chauth 2018: Bollywood queen Bipasha Basu on the occasion of Karva Chauth shared a very adorable photo on her official Instagram page with her cutie hubby Karan Singh Grover. Women observe a full day of fasting on this occasion and it is only when the moon rises they break their fast and eat their first meal of the day.

The duo met on the sets of Alone in 2016 when they fell for each other

Happy Karva Chauth 2018: Bollywood queen Bipasha Basu on the occasion of Karva Chauth shared a very adorable photo on her official Instagram page with her cutie hubby Karan Singh Grover. In the photo, Karan was seen kissing Bipasha on her cheeks, while the diva was smiling at her fullest. Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindu married women. On this day wives fast for their partners so that they are protected from evil and ling a long and healthy life.

The lovlies tied a knot a few years ago, their Instagram accounts are proof of their poignant chemistry. Both of them often share pictures of each other, which is too much PDA but yet beautiful to observe!

The duo met on the sets of Alone in 2016 when they fell for each other. On the work front, media reports said the couple is working on a film titled Aadat.

The couple is not just an example of a happily married couple but also gym partners. They give not just marriage goals but also fit goals!

