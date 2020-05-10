Amitabh Bachchan brought special songs for Mother day. Gives tribute to famous mothers from India. Bachchan sang a song in his own voice with Zee Music Company.

On the occasion of Mother’s day, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also penned a heartfelt note to her mother Teji Bachchan. He recalled how her mother has changed his life and changed him into a human being he is today. How her mother welcomed her after winning the general elections. How she felt when he came back home after the major injuring during coolie. The actor remembered each and everything that has been the turning point in his life.

Amitabh Bachchan has also brought a song for all the mothers on the occasion of mother’s day. The song has been produced under the banner of Zee Music Company, the song was dedicated to the famous mothers of India. A woman who has contributed to make India a proud nation, Amitabh Bachchan gave tribute to those mothers. The music team also incudes Yajat Garg, Anuj Garg and Puneet Sharma.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog where he mentioned a lot of things about his parents and said that he had never thought that these pictures will become a lifeline to his life by referring to his parent’s marriage picture. Recalling everything which relates him to his childhood Amitabh Bachchan also posted a photo with mother Teji Bachchan.

Bring in #MothersDay with this beautiful song sung by @SrBachchan himself! https://t.co/mIQRTM9CNn — Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) May 10, 2020

On this special day, many other celebrities have also posted for their mothers. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia and others have been seen sharing heartfelt notes to their mothers. Rajasthan Cheif minister Ashok Gehlot, Kerela CM and others also wished.

