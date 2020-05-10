Bollywood celebrities have also shared throwback photos. Look at the adorable photos, videos and heartfelt poems shared by Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Pandey, Yami Gautam, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others.

Amid lockdown many people are staying away from home and missing their moms and today is more reason to badly miss their mothers. Bollywood celebrities are locked down and are unable to meet their families. Many of them have posted a heartfelt note for their mothers and some have also shared throwback photos. Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Yami gautam, Neha Dhupia and others have wished their moms in their own style.

Yami Gautam simply posted a picture with her mother and siblings. She captioned it with an intriguing emotion, she said that this is for the most beautiful relation that has been ever created. She beautifully wrote ‘my Mumma’ and dopped it with a red heart. The pictures seemed to b Yami’s teenage photo where her mother and her sister have been seen giving some poses.

To the most beautiful relation ever created…my mumma❤️ #happymothersday❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tw8oRmiqPe — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) May 10, 2020

nt a single off day,nt a moment when u hv nt been amazing,nt a single problem when u have nt come out shining,nt a single dish that u cooked that has nt been delicious,nt a single time when u hv nt been there for me,nt a single beat of my ❤️ that was nt for u #happymothersday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Dsraygt7R — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2020

Neha Dhupia also shared photos with her mother and tried to make a slang by some hear touching line which everyone can relate to. She said that there has been no day when her mother cooked and it did nit taste deliciously, there has not been a single day when her mother did not shine even during problems, there has been no day listed when her mother was not amazing, there has been no day when her heart did not beat for her mother, Neha wrote.

Young Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey has also shared her love for mother and shared a video. She wished a Happy Mother’s day to her mom and posted a picture where she has been seen dressing up like mother Bhavna.

