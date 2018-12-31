Happy New Year 2019: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday wished his fans and followers a very Happy New Year 2019 on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Arjun thanked his fans for the immense support and asked them to keep motivating and supporting him. Arjun Kapoor has delivered films like Namaste England, 2 States, Ishaqzade, Gunday, Half Girlfriend and many more and his career graph is moving uphill.

Happy New Year 2019: Bollywood hunk and style icon Arjun Kapoor on Monday took photo-sharing site Instagram to share the Happy New Year 2019 greetings and wish his fans. Bollywood actor shared a lovely message with his latest photo and thanked fans for the continuous support and seeking the same in the New Year 2019. Arjun Kapoor, who has delivered super hit movies like Namaste England, 2 States, Ishaqzade, Gunday, Half Girlfriend and many more, promised his fans that he will keep on working hard and give his best to entertain them.

In his post, Arjun Kapoor said, “Rolling my sleeves up & looking straight at you 2019 !!! 2018 is done and here we go 2019… thank you for teaching me so much 2018 I will never be the same again… the highs & lows the good & the bad it all taught me one thing life is more about living in the present being happy grateful & enjoying what I have worked so hard for… my family has been so amazing they give me strength, my friends as always have stood by me no matter what, the media has been gracious & understanding & my fans have given me the strength needed to fall 7 times & get up 8 because that’s life. Promise to be more active & interactive with all of you in the coming year…enjoy the holidays wish u a happy new year everyone be safe & be happy.”

