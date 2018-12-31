Happy New Year 2019 Bhojpuri Songs: As the party season has arrived, there are plenty of party planners thriving to add the groovy tracks in their party playlist. The passing year was full of delightful moments and film industries gave us a lot of happening songs to dance on. While we await all the surprises of 2019, let's enjoy all the rocking songs that 2018 gave us.

Happy New Year 2019 Bhojpuri Songs: As the party season has arrived, there are plenty of party planners thriving to add the groovy tracks in their party playlist. The passing year was full of delightful moments and film industries gave us a lot of happening songs to dance on. While we await all the surprises of 2019, let’s enjoy all the rocking songs that 2018 gave us. Not just Bollywood or Punjabi film industries produced these party hits but also our regional film industries like Bhojpuri came with massive blockbuster hits.

Enjoyed by a huge population, the Bhojpuri blockbusters are one of most rocking song makers. With a number of hit movies in 2018, there is a big hit Bhojpuri party playlist too. Actors like Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghvani, Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee gave major hits this year and gifted fans with a number of party songs to groove on.

Here’s the top 10 Bhojpuri party songs of the year 2018 that will rock your new year bash 2019! Take a look:

1. Marad Abhi Baccha Ba

2. Bin Bihaye Raja

3. JABLE JAGAL BAN

4. Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji

5. Ankhiye Se Goli Marab

6. Koyla Khani Jarat Jawani

7. Aamrapali Tohare Khatir

8. Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani

9. Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho

10. Ghunghuta Utha Ke Chhod Diya

11. Love Kala Sab Hoi

12. Bol Na Ae Jhabari

13. 100 me se 90 ko Dhoka Deti Hai

14. Saj Ke Sawar Ke

15. Coolar Kurti Me

