Amp up your party scenes this new years eve with a list of top 20 Punjabi songs that dominated the top trends. The songs that make it to the must-have list are some of the hit chartbusters by Punjabi singers like Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh as well as film songs like Morni Banke and Oh Ho Ho Ho that make anyone get up and dance. Have a look at the party playlist here-

Sing, dance and party as it is that time of the year again when you can let go and welcome a new year. Amid the party planning, reservations, and guests list, the task of making a perfect party playlist seems daunting to say the least. Don’t fret, we have compiled a list of all Punjabi songs that topped the charts that will take the entertainment quotient up high on the dance floor.

Released in 2018, songs like Ishare Tere, Patola, High Rated Gabru to She Move It Like, the song features party numbers by leading Punjabi singers like Badshah, Garry Sandhu and Guru Randhawa to Bollywood chartbusters like Morni Banke and Oh Ho Ho Ho, these songs are a must-have on your party playlist.

With millions of views on YouTube, the songs can make any Punjabi and Bollywood buff tap their feet and dance the night away. As the countdown for new year begins, the hype is on an all-time high and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

Kya Baat Ay

Lamberghini

Nikle Currant

Yeh Baby

Ishare Tere

Lahore

Patola

High Rated Gabru

La La La

Daru Badnaam

Morni Banke

Illegal Weapon

She Move It Like

Chote Peg

Bom Diggy

Cyclone

Buzz

Tere Te

Oh Ho Ho Ho

Tareefan

