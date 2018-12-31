Sing, dance and party as it is that time of the year again when you can let go and welcome a new year. Amid the party planning, reservations, and guests list, the task of making a perfect party playlist seems daunting to say the least. Don’t fret, we have compiled a list of all Punjabi songs that topped the charts that will take the entertainment quotient up high on the dance floor.
Released in 2018, songs like Ishare Tere, Patola, High Rated Gabru to She Move It Like, the song features party numbers by leading Punjabi singers like Badshah, Garry Sandhu and Guru Randhawa to Bollywood chartbusters like Morni Banke and Oh Ho Ho Ho, these songs are a must-have on your party playlist.
With millions of views on YouTube, the songs can make any Punjabi and Bollywood buff tap their feet and dance the night away. As the countdown for new year begins, the hype is on an all-time high and we couldn’t be more excited about it.
Kya Baat Ay
Lamberghini
Nikle Currant
Yeh Baby
Ishare Tere
Lahore
Patola
High Rated Gabru
La La La
Daru Badnaam
Morni Banke
Illegal Weapon
She Move It Like
Chote Peg
Bom Diggy
Cyclone
Buzz
Tere Te
Oh Ho Ho Ho
Tareefan
