Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Ali Fazal, Diana Penty, and Piyush Mishra-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi which released on August 24 has now collected Rs 6.73 crore on the second day of its release. The comedy-drama, which witnessed a slow start at the box office and earned Rs 2.70 crore on the opening day of its release, has collected Rs 4.03 crore on Saturday making it a total of Rs 6.73 crore. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the sequel to 2016 blockbuster comedy-drama Happy Bhag Jayegi.

It is the second instalment of the comedy franchise. The film has been helmed by Mudassar Aziz and has been backed by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The film is being distributed by Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi shows HEALTHY GROWTH on Sat… Sun is expected to be better… Opening weekend biz is expected to be in the same range as the first part [#HappyBhagJayegi had collected ₹ 10.71 cr]… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 6.73 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2018

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi also stars Jassi Gill in a prominent role and the film has received mixed reviews from critics. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’s fate at the box office will totally depend upon a good word of mouth. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to social media site Twitter to share the second-day figures of the film and wrote that the film has shown a healthy growth on the second day and the figures of Sunday are expected to be slightly better.

The trailer of the film had received positive reviews and now it is on the audience to decide if the makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi have been able to live up to their expectations. However, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Ali Fazal and Piyush Mishra’s performance and comic timing in the film is being appreciated by the audience. Sunday is a holiday and the festival of Rakshabandhan, the film is expected to perform well at the box office.

