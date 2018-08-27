Jassie Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Piyush Misha starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is finally in theatres. The movie which was released on August 26 has managed to collect over 11.78 crore on the third day of its release. The comedy-thriller, which witnessed a steady start at day one of its release with earning only Rs 2.70 crore, has collected Rs 4.03 crore on Saturday. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the sequel of superhit chartbuster Happy Bhag Jayegi of 2016.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the second instalment of the comedy-drama franchise. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and has been bankrolled Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. Distributed by Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi witnessed day-wise growth, which is a positive sign… Opening weekend biz is better than the first part [₹ 10.71 cr]… Now needs to maintain the momentum on weekdays… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 11.78 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi also stars Punjabi superstar Jassie Gill. Sonakshi Sinha has received mixed reviews from critics and audience. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi as per sources and the day 3 collection is expected to steady steep in the coming week. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the third-day figures of the film and wrote that the movie has shown a wise growth on day 3. Although, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’s trailer received a positive feedback from the audience and even the Bollywood celebs.

