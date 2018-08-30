Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Bollywood stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill saw a steady growth at the box office in the first week. The comedy thriller, which earned Rs 2.70 crore on day 1, has managed to mint Rs 16.96 crore in 6 days.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Bollywood stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill saw a steady growth at the box office in the first week. The comedy thriller, which earned Rs 2.70 crore on day 1, has managed to mint Rs 16.96 crore in 6 days. Well, as per the sources, the movie will soon cross the lifetime biz of Happy Bhag Jayegi which earned Rs 17.65 crore. Opened with 2.70 crore, the movie earned 9.08 crore in the weekend. Although, the movie started on a slow note but it earned 2.05 crore on the fourth day.

The first part of the movie Happy Bhag Jayegi featured Bollywood hottie Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill and Ali Fazal, while the second part starred Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Diana Penty, Jassie Gill. Due to the success of 2016’s Happy Bhag Jayegi, the sequel was made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, which has been doing great at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the analyst.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi witnesses a noticeable drop on Wed… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.42 cr. Total: ₹ 16.96 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2018

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is bankrolled by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. Released on August 24, the audience gave a mixed reaction to the movie while the star cast are receiving love for their performance.

