The sequel of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Bollywood beauty Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha and Punjabi sensation Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassie Gill saw a slow start at the box office in the first week of its movie release. The comedy movie which managed to mint Rs 2.70 crore on the first day has now collected Rs 18.11 crore in 7 days. Nevertheless, Gill starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has already crossed the lifetime biz of Happy Bhag Jayegi which earned Rs 17.65 crore. Opening at 2.70 crore, the film bagged 9.08 crore in its first weekend.

The part of the comedy thriller Happy Bhag Jayegi featuring Bollywood actors like Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Sheirgill was released on August 19, 2016. While the second part Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has new editions to its cast like Jassie Gill and Sonakshi Sinha. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, the movie is expected to mint 25 crore in the coming week.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh today, August 31 took to his official Twitter account to share the latest box office collection of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi showed ample growth over the weekend [a norm these days], but witnessed noticeable decline on Wed and Thu… Weekend 2 is crucial… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.42 cr, Thu 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 18.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018

Mudassar Aziz directorial Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is bankrolled by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla under Eros International. Released on August 24, the film has so far received a mixed reaction from the fans and celebs.

