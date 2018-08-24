Get ready for some fun, action and drama as the race to find the right Happy has begun. Marked the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassi Gill. Piyush Mishra and Aparshakti Khurana has hit the screens today on August 24, 2018. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai under the Colour Yellow Banner, the film is expected to tickle your funny bone just like the original.
Talking about Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Diana Penty had earlier stated that if one likes the first instalment of the film then they will definitely like the second one as it is funny, crazy and sweet. Adding that the film is funnier than the first one, Diana said that it feels good enough that the makers of the film approached her for the second part as well. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi will clash with Utkarsh Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Genius at the box office.
Check out the LIVE updates of Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi here:
9:00 am: Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, last seen in Fukrey Returns as Chucha, praises the film.
8:00 am: Tweeple are all praises for Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Check out their reactions here: