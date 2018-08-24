Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi movie review, celebrity and audience reaction LIVE updates: Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty-starrer Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi has released today, i.e August 24, 2018. The film marks the sequel of Diana Penty-starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi, which had hit the screens in 2016.

Get ready for some fun, action and drama as the race to find the right Happy has begun. Marked the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassi Gill. Piyush Mishra and Aparshakti Khurana has hit the screens today on August 24, 2018. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai under the Colour Yellow Banner, the film is expected to tickle your funny bone just like the original.

Talking about Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Diana Penty had earlier stated that if one likes the first instalment of the film then they will definitely like the second one as it is funny, crazy and sweet. Adding that the film is funnier than the first one, Diana said that it feels good enough that the makers of the film approached her for the second part as well. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi will clash with Utkarsh Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Genius at the box office.

Check out the LIVE updates of Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi here:



9:00 am: Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, last seen in Fukrey Returns as Chucha, praises the film.

Just saw #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi What a Film!! Get ready to crack up through and through!! @sonakshisinha Häppy Ji you were So so Good!!👏👏@jassi1gill Paaaji Phatte Chakte Full Power!!🔥🔥 @alifazal9 Miyaaaan Super Good!! @DianaPenty 👏👏 @mudassar_as_is Sir Maaza aagaya!!❤️❤️ — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) August 23, 2018

8:00 am: Tweeple are all praises for Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Check out their reactions here:

Winner all da way #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi . What a brilliant writing n beautiful colorful characters @mudassar_as_is 🙏 #abhishekShukla k sher is film k lie pesh e nazar

हर्फ़ लफ़्ज़ों की तरफ़ लफ़्ज़ मआ'नी की तरफ़

लौट आए सभी किरदार कहानी की तरफ़

Highly recommended @aanandlrai — Prashant Pandey (@Tweet2Prashant) August 23, 2018

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi Make a sequel to this too @mudassar_as_is coz @jimmysheirgill ne bahut entertain kiya tere bhai ko 😂… Made my weekend Happy! 😁 — Jaidev (@VirarKaChokra) August 23, 2018

@sonakshisinha happy ho gaye ji bilkul…majaaaa aa gaya…. Horticulture toh pata nahi par laughter culture poore cinemahall mein tha aaj… Enjoyed the film very much #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi 😘♥️ — Neelima Kulkarni (@starneelima) August 23, 2018

Had so much laugh watching #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi @mudassar_as_is has proved yet again that content is baap of all..

Dialogues like ghodi chad gaya tha tera bhai, dangal ref, yaara o yaar song, india pak banter are some of my funny moments from the film. @aanandlrai 👍

Contd.. — Bhawna Munjal (@bhawnamunjal) August 23, 2018

Contd.. Bagga aka @jimmysheirgill is too good, too funny 😎 n khushi @jassi1gill the cute sardar ji, dil jeet lita 😍 both happy of #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi @sonakshisinha and @DianaPenty will make u happy for sure. Watch this film to laugh out loud 🏃😂 @cypplOfficial — Bhawna Munjal (@bhawnamunjal) August 23, 2018

