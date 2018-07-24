Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi teaser: Bollywood actors Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill have raised excitement among the fans with two teasers of the film before the trailer launch on July 25. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Anand L Rai under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi stars Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Deol and Ali Fazal.

Bollywood actor Diana Penty is back in the element with the sequel of her super-hit film Happy Bhag Jayegi. Titled as Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, the film promises to be a fun ride and stars Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhay Deol and Ali Fazal in prominent roles. Before the trailer launch on July 25, 2018, the makers of the film have released two interesting teasers of the film featuring Diana Penty and Jimmy Shergill. Sharing the teaser of the film on her twitter handle, Diana raised the excitement with a hashtag that read Kaunsi Happy Bhagi? (Which Happy Ran Away?)

In the teaser, a milkman approaches Diana before the month-end and asks her for his money. When Diana rebuked him about the same, the milkman stated that there are rumours that she has run away again. To which, she quipped that if she is there then who ran away?!

Jimmy shared the second teaser of the film on his official Twitter handle and wrote that this time the wedding card did not even have Happy’s name then why did she run away. Following the same theme, the actor can be seen wearing a sherwani and reading out loud his wedding card when a man comes to him to inform that Happy has run away again.

Speaking about the film, Diana had earlier stated that if one likes the first one then they will definitely like this one as it is funny, crazy and sweet and added that it is funnier than the first one. She added that it feels good enough that the makers approached her for the second part of the film as well. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Anand L Rai under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi will hit the screens on August 24, 2018.

