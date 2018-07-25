Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: Mudassar Aziz's Happy Bhag Jayegi sequence starring Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill, Aparshakti Khurana, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal, Dipika Kakar, Aayushi Gupta and Momal Sheikh will hit the theatres on August 24, 2018. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi promises an exciting fun ride to fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

After the success of Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla, the makers of the movie have decided to entertain Diana Penty’s fans once again with the sequel of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi stars Diana Penty as Harpreet Kaur, Jimmy Sheirgill as Daman Singh Bagga, Sonakshi Sinha as Navpreet Kaur, Abhay Deol as Bilal Ahmed, Jassi Gill as Sartaj Singh Cheema, Aparshakti Khurana as Keshav Agarwal, Piyush Mishra as Usman Afridi, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Dipika Kakar as Aafreen Afridi, Aayushi Gupta as Esha and Momal Sheikh as Zoya. Made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, the movie will hit the theatres on August 24, 2018.

While the first instalment of the movie Happy Bhag Jayegi starring Diana Penty revolved around the life of Happy who escaped to Pakistan, the sequence according to the motion poster has made the fans more curious and excited and the second instalment will have not one but two Happy in the comedy film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to excite the fans by sharing the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi first motion poster starring Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha. Yesterday the team of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi took to their official Twitter accounts to share the teaser of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Diana Penty. In the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi teaser released yesterday, Diana Penty was confused if she is here, then who ran away?!

Trailer out today… Presenting the first motion poster of #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi… Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra and Ali Fazal… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… 24 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/f4cmGErl7V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

