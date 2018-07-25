The much-awaited trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassie Gill and Piyush Mishra-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has finally been released and looks like the team is back to take us on another roller coaster ride! The dialogues, the punches and comic timing of all the actors will tickle your funny bone in the 3 minute trailer itself.

The much-awaited trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassie Gill and Piyush Mishra-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has finally been released and looks like the team is back to take us on another rollercoaster ride! The dialogues, the punches and comic timing of all the actors will tickle your funny bone in the 3 minute trailer itself. The epic dialogue delivery and epic comic timing is what makes Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi a must watch as this one looks like another laugh riot. The film has been helmed by Mudassar Aziz and has been backed by Anand L Rai and Krishika Lulla.

It is the sequel to 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi which emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of that year. Just like the first part, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi features Jimmy Sheirgill, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal. However, Abhay Deol will not be a part of this part.

Trailer of #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi… Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassie Gill and Piyush Mishra… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… 24 Aug 2018 release… #HPBJTrailer link: https://t.co/Gx58KE9RNY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

Sonakshi Sinha is the new face which will be seen in the sequel of this hillarious film. The trailer shows how a lot of confusion is caused became Happy has run away one more time. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is slated to hit the silver screen on August 24 this year and is one of the most anticipated films all thanks to the tremendous success of the first part of the film.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi comes from the makers of blockbuster comedy films like Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Like the previous on was set in Pakistan, the sequel revolves around China and how Happy causes a lot of confusion once again! The film has been produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is one of the most awaited films of this year.

