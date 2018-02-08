It’s that time of the year again when love is in the air. With Valentine’s Day around the corner and Valentine’s week going on, everyone has been celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day in full spirits. The youngsters, especially, are gearing up to propose their loved ones and spend a wonderful time with them during this month of love. February is called the month of love and romance and therefore its time to remember how one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fell in love and most importantly how the Nawab proposed to his beautiful wife Kareena in the most romantic city in the world—Paris.

Just like a romantic fairy tale, Saif proposed to Kareena in Paris during a romantic dinner date. While talking about the romantic proposal, Kareena in an interview said, “‘’He actually proposed to me a couple of months after we met in Paris. In fact, his father proposed to his mother also in Paris when she was shooting a film, An Evening in Paris. And we were on a holiday in Paris as well and I was just like, ‘Yeah, of course’.”

Saif fell in love with Bebo on the sets of movie Tashan. Though their chemistry on-screen was not that powerful, their real-life love became quite mesmerizing for all. They started dating in October 2007 and after dating for five years, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. The couple became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20 last year and have been giving perfect relationship goals to us ever since.

Blacklove!! #followforfollow #saifeena_fp❤️ A post shared by saifeena❤️ (@saifeena_fp) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:35pm PST