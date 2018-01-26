Republic Day is the time when the entire country comes together to celebrate the secularism and diversity that lives here. While for most of us it means watching the parade on TV with our families or celebrating with the society, it is always a day full of inclusion and fun. This year many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish and congratulate the country on the 69th Republic Day.

As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, individuals all through the country are good to go to inundate in the enthusiastic inclination to stamp country’s Republic Day, which is gazetted on January 26 every year. It is a day to recollect when India’s constitution became effective on January 26, 1950, finishing the nation’s progress toward turning into an autonomous republic. Much exertion is put towards arranging occasions and festivities that happen on Republic Day in India. Substantial military parades displaying India military may are held in New Delhi and state capitals. Head of our safeguard powers, Indian Army, Navy and Airforce and conventional move troupes participate in the parades. To commend the event, individuals the country over send Republic Day all the best on SMS, through Facebook presents and on WhatsApp on their for loved ones.

A fantastic parade is held in New Delhi and the occasion begins with India’s PM laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, to recall warriors who relinquished their lives for their nation. India’s leader takes the military salute amid the parade in New Delhi. As far back as the notable day, January 26 is praised with celebrations and enthusiastic enthusiasm crosswise over India. Republic day speaks to the genuine soul of the autonomy India. The Republic Day is likewise an activity in heading setting for the nation overall.

While most of us are celebrating with our families and society, many celebrities took to Twitter to wish the country on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day. Here are some of the tweets that went out:

T 2594 – Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

Wishing everyone a very #HappyRepublicDay. Here’s to being ONE.. Namaste 🙏🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/bo3YByo8oe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 26, 2018

May the patriotism in our hearts be strong and soaring every single day of the year, not just today!!! HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY EVERYONE 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/ijOeV5Qrc0 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 26, 2018

India is a treasure trove of diversity… let’s cherish her… appreciate her and vow to work towards a better and brighter future for India. #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/o2VQkUgwVg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2018