26 January is celebrated as the nations Republic Day and is declared as a national holiday. It is a day on which the Indian Consitution came into force in the year 1950. In order to celebrate the big day, various celebrations and event are organised. Various representatives from Indian Army, Navy and Air Force take part in the national parade.

26 January is the day when the Consitution of India came into effect in the year 1950. The day is celebrated with full honour and pride as the Government act of India was replaced and India celebrated its victory. Republic Day is one of the most honourable day for Indians, various schools colleges, institutions, and government organisations are highly excited to celebrate the day with full enthusiasm. The day starts with a current of patriotism which leads you to leave other things and enjoy the feeling of victory. The day has also been declared as a National holiday because of its great importance. Flags are hosted, children enact various freedom fighters in schools in order to respect and honour the country.

Talking about Republic Day 2019, as per the reports, Matamela Cyril, the current President of South Africa will be the Chief Guest for celebrating the 70th Republic Day 2019. The dress rehearsal was started on January 23, 2019, at Rajpath. Also, the Prime Minister will begin the National War Memorial near the India gate on the evening of Republic Day to honour the soldiers who have lost their lives for the nation and who have suffered a lot. Moreover, the Republic Day 2019 Parade Tickets are already available from January 7, 2019 to January 25, 2019. The tickets for Beating Retreat ceremony will be available from January 27 to 29 at the various sales counters in Delhi.

Here is a full list of Republic day Telugu quotes, shayaris, messages of 2019 which will fill you entirely with patriotic feeling. Here are some HD photos, wallpapers and greeting to celebrate the day more energeticely.

