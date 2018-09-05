Anushka Sharma on Wednesday took to social media site Twitter to wish everyone a very happy Teacher's Day and wrote that it’s our teachers who teach us how to be the best version of ourselves and that it with their own hardships. Anushka Sharma is one of the most inspiring Bollywood actors who has made it big in this industry with her sheer hard work and talent.

It’s the occasion of Teacher’s Day and its that time of the year when we thank our teachers for their great lessons which help us grow in life. Teachers are the ones who make great students, who teach you discipline, who give you the knowledge, and most of all, make you a better human being. All the students of all age group wish their teachers on this day and thank them for making them better human beings and teaching them lessons they remember for a lifetime.

On this day, our Bollywood celebrities have also wished their favourite teachers and one such celebrity is Anushka Sharma, who on Wednesday took to social media site Twitter to wish everyone a very happy Teacher’s Day and wrote that it’s our teachers who teach us how to be the best version of ourselves and that it with their own hardships. Anushka Sharma is one of the most inspiring Bollywood actors who has made it big in this industry with her sheer hard work and talent.

Celebrating the ones who teach us how to be the best version of ourselves with their own experiences of hardships in life… Happy teachers day 🙏@Varun_dvn @Sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @yrf @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/dno7TvbqXR — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 5, 2018

She will be next seen in her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on September 28 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More